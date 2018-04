It’s been a long time coming, but Slayer have finally unleashed new material onto the world!

Titled When The Stillness Comes, it will be released on on 7” vinyl this weekend for Record Store Day but Slayer are streaming it now – AND IT’S FUCKING GREAT!

But what do you think? Let us know!

Slayer have recently completed work on their latest album and are already working on its follow-up.

Order your copy of the 7” here.