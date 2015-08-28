Go behind the scenes of riotous Slayer video shoot

Slayer have released a series of images from the riotous shoot for their Repentless video.

As revealed earlier today, the promo features Machete star Danny Trejo. It was filmed at Sybil Brand Institute women’s prison in East Los Angeles on August 26.

Directed by BJ McDonnell, the shoot took eight hours and was carried out in near 100-degree heat. It is the first music video shot by McDonnell, who was the man behind 2013 horror film Hatchet III.

The crew describe the scene as “more like something for a feature film than a rock band’s music video.”

The video’s producer Felissa Rose rounded up actors and crew who have been part of a string of iconic horror films. Trejo is joined by Friday The 13th and Predators star Derek Mears as well as Tony Moran, who played Michael Myers in the Halloween movies. Sean Whalen and Vernon Wells are also in the clip, the stunts for which were overseen by Nils Allen Stewart who worked on Planet Of The Apes and Daredevil.

A press release says: “Slayer’s prison yard performance is just one facet of what promises to be a grizzly video. While McDonnell and Rose are keeping full details about the video tightly under wraps until its premiere, it’s safe to say that there was a lot of blood spilled within those prison walls.”

Repentless is the title track from Slayer’s upcoming 11th album, due for release on September 11 via Nuclear Blast. No release date for the video has yet been confirmed.