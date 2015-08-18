Slayer praise producer for Repentless sound

Slayer have praised producer Terry Date for getting the best out of the band on 11th album Repentless.

The follow-up to 2009’s World Painted Blood is due for release on September 11 and mainman Tom Araya reports that Date’s guidance was invaluable in the studio.

The vocalist and bassist says: “Me being a singer, I need somebody who’ll say, ‘That sounded great’ as opposed to having someone tell you how to do something that you’ve done for 30 years. I really liked him because he was so cool with that.

“He would guide me so a lot of the stuff came out fucking awesome because of him.”

Guitarist Kerry King says he respects the way Date worked with the band on Repentless and adds: “I don’t want to be a producer because I don’t have the patience for it. I just don’t want to get involved in that and that’s why we hire a person like Terry Date. That’s his job in my book, and he did it well. It came out better than I imagined.”

Drummer Paul Bostaph recently said it was “an honour” to know that the late Jeff Hanneman wanted him behind the kit after the departure of sticksman Dave Lombardo.

Slayer begin a European tour in October.

Repentless tracklist

01. Delusions Of Saviour 02. Repentless 03. Take Control 04. Vices 05. Cast The First Stone 06. When The Stillness Comes 07. Chasing Death 08. Implode 09. Piano Wire 10. Atrocity Vendor 11. You Against You 12. Pride In Prejudice