Slayer release You Against You teaser

Slayer have released a short teaser of their video for You Against You, taken from 11th album Repentless.

The full promo is set for release in the very near future, after it was completed by horror movie director BJ McDonnell, who also made the film that accompanied the title track.

Guitarist Kerry King recently discussed how he and colleague Gary Holt recorded their solos for the single, saying: “He did You Against You before I did mine. I think that one really captured me and Gary playing off each other.”

Repentless – Slayer’s first release since the death of Jeff Hanneman in 2013 and the dismissal of drummer Dave Lombardo the following year – was launched in September. The band continue the US leg of their world tour tomorrow night (February 19).

Feb 29: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 22: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Feb 24: Richmond The National, VA

Feb 26: Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

Feb 27: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Feb 29: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Mar 02: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Mar 03: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Mar 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Mar 06: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Mar 08: Columbus The LC Pavilion, OH

Mar 09: Madison Orpheum Theatre, WI

Mar 11: St Paul Myth, MN

Mar 12: Fargo Civic Center, ND

Mar 14: Calgary Macewan Hall, AB

Mar 15: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Mar 17: Boise Revolution Center, ID

Mar 19: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Mar 20: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 22: San Francisco Warfield Theater, CA

Mar 26: Las Vegas The Joint, NV