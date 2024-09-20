Slayer have their own hot sauce now, and we can’t believe it isn’t called “Hell Awaits”

Slayer have made their own hot sauce.

The Los Angeles thrash metal gremlins have teamed up with Coney Island Saucery to create Raining Blood, named after their iconic 1986 song. The spicy sauce contains red ghost pepper puree, so will more than likely be hotter than the flames of Hell the band often sing about.

Raining Blood can be ordered now via the Coney Island Saucery website and is expected to ship in late October. The site’s description of the sauce is as follows: “Slayer, the iconic heavy metal band, has unleashed a fiery concoction known as Raining Blood hot sauce, a tribute to their legendary song of the same name.”

It continues: “This scorching sauce lives up to its brutal name, boasting a blend of some of the world’s hottest peppers, sure to send a scorching surge through your taste buds. The intense heat of Raining Blood will take you on a headbanging journey of extreme spiciness, leaving even the boldest heat seekers gasping for relief.

“Just like Slayer’s relentless and aggressive music, this hot sauce packs a merciless punch, making it a must-have for thrill-seeking chili lovers and metalheads alike. Prepare to embrace the inferno and let the relentless heat of Raining Blood take you to the edge of sensory chaos.”

Slayer were formed in 1981 by Tom Araya (bass/vocals), Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman (guitars), and Dave Lombardo (drums). The band’s third album, 1986’s Reign In Blood, catapulted them to international infamy, not just with its ferocious music but also controversial lyrical themes like massacring angels and the experiments of Nazi scientist Josef Mengele.

Hanneman died of liver failure in 2013 and was replaced in the band by Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, whereas Lombardo was replaced on drums by Paul Bostaph. Slayer embarked on a global farewell tour in 2018 and 2019 before entering retirement, but announced their comeback earlier this year. They’ll play their first show back at Riot Fest in Chicago on Sunday (September 22).

Guitarist Kerry King released his debut album From Hell I Rise earlier this year and is touring prolifically with his solo band. See details of his upcoming concerts on his website.