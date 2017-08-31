Slayer, Anthrax and more in Nuclear Blast anniversary box set

Nuclear Blast Records have revealed a seven-disc vinyl collection to mark the label’s 30th anniversary – watch a video trailer above.

The set includes tracks by Slayer, Anthrax, Behemoth, Lamb Of God, Exodus, Testament, Machine Head, Nightwish and many others, offering an 86-track overview of the company’s output since 1987.

The label say: “It’s time to celebrate! Nuclear Blast will release seven vinyl albums in a premium box and a CD/DVD box featuring classic cuts.

“You will find timeless anthems, current neck-breakers and epic hymns in this journey through three decades of steel-capped history.”

Limited to 1000 copies, the green vinyl set is released on October 27 and available for pre-order now. A DVD/CD version, containing 62 tracks and 44 videos, can also be pre-ordered.

Nuclear Blast began life as a hardcore punk label in Germany under founder Markus Staiger. Its first release was a compilation album entitled Senseless Death, which focused on American hardcore music. Meshuggah’s 2002 title Nothing brought the label its first entry into the US charts, while Slayer’s 2015 release Repentless achiever its highest-ever chart placings.

30 Years Of Nuclear Blast vinyl set tracklist

LP1

Side A

Dimmu Borgir: Mourning Palace

Hypocrisy: Roswell 47

Children Of Bodom: Morrigan

Behemoth: Ov Fire And The Void

Immortal: Hordes To War

Benediction: The Grotesque

Side B

Carcass: Unfit For Human Consumption

Kataklysm: In Shadows & Dust

Memoriam: Memoriam

Soilwork: As We Speak

Cradle Of Filth: Blackest Magick In Practice

Equilibrium: Born To Be Epic

LP2

Side A

Slayer: Repentless

Lamb Of God: Still Echoes

Testament: More Than Meets The Eye

Overkill: Ironbound

Exodus: Salt The Wound

Death Angel: Sonic Beatdown

Side B

Kreator: Gods Of Violence

Anthrax: For All Kings

Machine Head: Killers & Kings

Destruction: Thrash Till Death

Tankard: A Girl Called Cerveza

Die Apokalyptischen Reiter: Unter Der Asche

LP3

Side A

Accept: Teutonic Terror

Blind Guardian: Fly

Helloween: Lost In America

Primal Fear: Seven Seals

Threshold: Staring At The Sun

Rage: The Devil Strikes Again

Side B

Sabaton: To Hell And Back

Edguy: Superheroes

Battle Beast: Over The Top

Metal Church: Killing Your Time

Doro: Raise Your Fist In The Air

Black Star Riders: Heavy Fire

Hammerfall: Hearts On Fire

LP4

Side A

Nightwish: Élan

Avantasia: Mystery Of A Blood Red Rose

Amorphis: Silver Bride

Eluveitie: Omnos

Sonata Arctica: The Wolves Die Young

Luca Turilli’s Rhapsody: Rosenkreuz

Side B

Therion: To Mega Therion

Epica: Never Enough

Twilight Force: Powerwind

Symphony X:Without You

The Kovenant: New World Order

LP5

Side A

In Flames: The End

Fear Factory: Dielectric

Pain: Call Me

Devil You Know: Shattered Silence

Mantar: Era Borealis

Grand Magus: Triumph And Power

Side B

Meshuggah: Future Breed Machine

Hatebreed: Honor Never Dies

Sepultura: I Am The Enemy

Killer Be Killed: Wings Of Feather And Wax

Discharge: Infected

Agnostic Front: The American Dream Died

Soulfly: We Sold Our Souls To Metal

Madball: Hardcore Lives

Rise Of The Northstar: Samurai Spirit

LP6

Side A

Blues Pills: Lady In Gold

Kadavar: Last Living Dinosaur

Witchcraft: It’s Not Because Of You

Graveyard: The Apple & The Tree

Crobot: Legend Of the Spaceborne Killer

Orchid: Wizard Of War

Scorpion Child: Polygon Of Eyes

Side B

Opeth: Sorceress

Enslaved: One Thousand Years Of Pain

Avatarium: Girl With The Raven Mask

The Doomsday Kingdom: The Never Machine

LP7

Side A

Suicide Silence: Doris

The Charm The Fury: Down On The Ropes

Forever Still: Miss Madness

Fallujah: The Void Alone

Fleshgod Apocalypse: In Aeternum

Aversions Crown: Ophiophagy

Side B

Thy Art Is Murder: Holy War

Carnifex: Drown Me In Blood

Despised Icon: Beast

Rings Of Saturn: Inadequate

All Shall Perish: There Is Nothing Left

Bury Tomorrow: Earthbound

