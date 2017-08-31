Slayer, Anthrax and more in Nuclear Blast anniversary box set

Nuclear Blast Records have revealed a seven-disc vinyl collection to mark the label’s 30th anniversary – watch a video trailer above.
The set includes tracks by Slayer, Anthrax, Behemoth, Lamb Of God, Exodus, Testament, Machine Head, Nightwish and many others, offering an 86-track overview of the company’s output since 1987.
The label say: “It’s time to celebrate! Nuclear Blast will release seven vinyl albums in a premium box and a CD/DVD box featuring classic cuts.
“You will find timeless anthems, current neck-breakers and epic hymns in this journey through three decades of steel-capped history.”
Limited to 1000 copies, the green vinyl set is released on October 27 and available for pre-order now. A DVD/CD version, containing 62 tracks and 44 videos, can also be pre-ordered.
Nuclear Blast began life as a hardcore punk label in Germany under founder Markus Staiger. Its first release was a compilation album entitled Senseless Death, which focused on American hardcore music. Meshuggah’s 2002 title Nothing brought the label its first entry into the US charts, while Slayer’s 2015 release Repentless achiever its highest-ever chart placings.
30 Years Of Nuclear Blast vinyl set tracklist
LP1
Side A
Dimmu Borgir: Mourning Palace
Hypocrisy: Roswell 47
Children Of Bodom: Morrigan
Behemoth: Ov Fire And The Void
Immortal: Hordes To War
Benediction: The Grotesque
Side B
Carcass: Unfit For Human Consumption
Kataklysm: In Shadows & Dust
Memoriam: Memoriam
Soilwork: As We Speak
Cradle Of Filth: Blackest Magick In Practice
Equilibrium: Born To Be Epic
LP2
Side A
Slayer: Repentless
Lamb Of God: Still Echoes
Testament: More Than Meets The Eye
Overkill: Ironbound
Exodus: Salt The Wound
Death Angel: Sonic Beatdown
Side B
Kreator: Gods Of Violence
Anthrax: For All Kings
Machine Head: Killers & Kings
Destruction: Thrash Till Death
Tankard: A Girl Called Cerveza
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter: Unter Der Asche
LP3
Side A
Accept: Teutonic Terror
Blind Guardian: Fly
Helloween: Lost In America
Primal Fear: Seven Seals
Threshold: Staring At The Sun
Rage: The Devil Strikes Again
Side B
Sabaton: To Hell And Back
Edguy: Superheroes
Battle Beast: Over The Top
Metal Church: Killing Your Time
Doro: Raise Your Fist In The Air
Black Star Riders: Heavy Fire
Hammerfall: Hearts On Fire
LP4
Side A
Nightwish: Élan
Avantasia: Mystery Of A Blood Red Rose
Amorphis: Silver Bride
Eluveitie: Omnos
Sonata Arctica: The Wolves Die Young
Luca Turilli’s Rhapsody: Rosenkreuz
Side B
Therion: To Mega Therion
Epica: Never Enough
Twilight Force: Powerwind
Symphony X:Without You
The Kovenant: New World Order
LP5
Side A
In Flames: The End
Fear Factory: Dielectric
Pain: Call Me
Devil You Know: Shattered Silence
Mantar: Era Borealis
Grand Magus: Triumph And Power
Side B
Meshuggah: Future Breed Machine
Hatebreed: Honor Never Dies
Sepultura: I Am The Enemy
Killer Be Killed: Wings Of Feather And Wax
Discharge: Infected
Agnostic Front: The American Dream Died
Soulfly: We Sold Our Souls To Metal
Madball: Hardcore Lives
Rise Of The Northstar: Samurai Spirit
LP6
Side A
Blues Pills: Lady In Gold
Kadavar: Last Living Dinosaur
Witchcraft: It’s Not Because Of You
Graveyard: The Apple & The Tree
Crobot: Legend Of the Spaceborne Killer
Orchid: Wizard Of War
Scorpion Child: Polygon Of Eyes
Side B
Opeth: Sorceress
Enslaved: One Thousand Years Of Pain
Avatarium: Girl With The Raven Mask
The Doomsday Kingdom: The Never Machine
LP7
Side A
Suicide Silence: Doris
The Charm The Fury: Down On The Ropes
Forever Still: Miss Madness
Fallujah: The Void Alone
Fleshgod Apocalypse: In Aeternum
Aversions Crown: Ophiophagy
Side B
Thy Art Is Murder: Holy War
Carnifex: Drown Me In Blood
Despised Icon: Beast
Rings Of Saturn: Inadequate
All Shall Perish: There Is Nothing Left
Bury Tomorrow: Earthbound