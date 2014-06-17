Slash premieres lyric video for World On Fire

Slash's bass player Todd Kerns describes the band's forthcoming album — available as a collectable fan pack from Classic Rock — as "sleazier, tougher and more dangerous” than its predecessors... and the lyric video for title track suggests he might have a point.

The film is directed by Laban Pheidlas, who’s previously directed lyric videos for the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Adam Lambert and Sheryl Crow.

Classic Rock’s Slash fan pack will be unleashed on September 15 — four weeks before the regular release! — and includes World On Fire on CD, a comprehensive 116-page full-colour magazine dedicated to every aspect of the album (including exclusive pictures and interviews), plus a metal pin badge. Orders placed before 12pm (GMT) on Monday 11 August will receive a giant, exclusive, personalised poster.

Order the Fanpack now.