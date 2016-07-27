Slash, Joe Bonamassa set for B.B. King tribute show

Artists including Slash and Joe Bonamassa have been confirmed for a live tribute to late blues icon B.B. King.

The Grammy Foundation will honour King at Icon: The Life And Legacy Of B.B. King which will take place at the Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on September 1.

The show will also feature stories from artists influenced by King and will include performances by Keb’ Mo’, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Jimmie Vaughan, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Lewis Walker.

Tickets for Icon: The Life And Legacy Of B.B. King are available from the Grammy Museum’s official website priced from $50-$250.

King died in May 2015 at the age of 89.

B.B. King: The Blues Monarch