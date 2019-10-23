Slam Dunk 2020 announce Sum 41 as co-headliner

Slam Dunk organisers have revealed an additional 11 artists who’ll play at next year’s festival.

The UK event will take place in Leeds on May 23 and in Hatfield the following day, and Sum 41 have been confirmed as co-headliners along with the previously-announced Don Broco.

The other 10 artists who have been confirmed for Slam Dunk 2020 today are Billy Talent, The Used, NOFX – who will be returning with the Punk In Drublic stage they debuted last year – Pennywise, The Story So Far, Basement, We Are The In Crowd – who will be performing an exclusive world reunion – Your Demise, Dream State and Grayscale.

NOFX's Fat Mike says of his return to the festival: "I don't actually remember playing last year... so we decided to do it again this year! I probably still won't remember, but this time we're gonna video tape it."

Further artists will be revealed in due course.

Tickets for Slam Dunk 2020 are on sale now. Limited early bird tickets are still available for £64 + booking fees.