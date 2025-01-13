Britrock icons Skunk Anansie have released a new single, An Artist Is An Artist. The release arrives ahead of the band's upcoming European tour, which kicks off in Portugal at the end of next month.

An Artist Is An Artist, which finds singer Skin driving a half-spoken, half-sung lyric over an angular, new-wave backing punctuated by keyboard squeals and saxophone skronk, was produced by TV On The Radio's David Sitek, who's previously worked with the likes of Foals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Santigold, Solange, Weezer and Chelsea Wolfe.

"His name seemed to be on a lot of records that we liked," says Skin.

"But none of the records sounded the same. The records all sounded fresh, but mainly the artists all sounded like themselves."

"I fucking hate sax!” she continues. “Then this really cool fucking dude walks in and played sax like I’ve never heard it before, and at that point my mantra became, just trust The Dave."

"He basically reminded us that the process of making music didn’t need to be that complicated," adds guitarist Ace. "When you start a band it never is, so it was a good reminder of that, and he got us to strip things right down."

Skunk Anansie haven't put out a new album since 2016's Anarchytecture, but they have released four singles in the intervening years: 2019's What You Do for Love, the following year's This Means War and Piggy, and 2022's Can't Take You Anywhere.

The UK leg of Skunk Anansie's European tour kicks odd with two sold-out shows at London's Roundhouse at the end of March. Full dates below.

Skunk Anansie - An Artist Is An Artist (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Skunk Anansie: European Tour 2025

Feb 28: Porto Coliseu Do Porto Ageas, Portugal

Mar 01: Lisbon Sagres Campo Pequeño, Portugal

Mar 03: Madrid Sala La Paqui, Spain

Mar 04: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz, Spain

Mar 06: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Mar 07: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 08: Zurich Xtra, Switzerland

Mar 10: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Mar 11: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 12: Prague Sasazu Club, Czech Republic

Mar 14: Warsaw Cos Torwar, Poland

Mar 16: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Mar 17: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Mar 19: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Mar 21: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Mar 22: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands

Mar 23: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Mar 25: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Mar 26: Paris L’Olympia, France

Mar 28: London Roundhouse, UK

Mar 29: London Roundhouse, UK

Mar 31: Cardiff University, UK

Apr 01: Bristol Beacon, UK

Apr 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 04: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Apr 05: Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham, UK

Apr 07: Norwich The LCR, UK

Apr 08: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Apr 10: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow, UK

Apr 11: Newcastle NX Newcastle, UK

Apr 12: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds, UK

Apr 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth, UK

Apr 15: Brighton Brighton Dome, UK

Apr 16: Guildford G Live, UK

Tickets are on sale now.