Skunk Anansie's new single Piggy is a rage-fuelled, government-slating banger

Skunk Anansie have released the new rage-fuelled single Piggy.

Crowned by snarling, powerful vocals that take aim at the UK government, Piggy is a lethal, fist-pumping anthem that is ready to set mosh pits – and the houses of parliament – alight.

Piggy arrives with an accompanying video that features grotesque images of pigs alongside Skin's establishment-baiting lyrics. Speaking of the inspiration behind the track, she says “If there’s one thing we’ve all learned over the past couple of years is that we cannot depend upon our governments to look after us."

Adding, "They seem to be unable to learn from the past and incapable of securing a decent future.

"This song was written in a moment of rage combined with bitter disillusionment. Brexit then a complete mis-handling of Covid, how the hell did we get to this?”

The Britrock heroes are also scheduled to head out on the road on a massive UK tour this spring, featuring rescheduled dates from their hugely acclaimed 25th Anniversary tour, with new shows also added due to high demand. The tour will additionally include a new date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 25.

“Through thick and thin, through all of our trials and tribulations, our fans are the ones who have kept us going for all this time,” continues Skin.

“So we aim to thank them the best way we can which is to bring them our best show ever! Right now we feel that we have a lot of shared troubles, we aim to honour that, not avoid it, but also bring a bit of relief from them. We’re really looking forward to being on stage again and are stupidly excited for the tour! Chomping on the bit to get back to what we do best and cannot fucking wait for ya’ll to hear the new stuff.”

Listen to Piggy below:

March 25: London O2 Academy Brixton

April 07: Nottingham Rock City

April 08: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

April 09: Brighton Brighton Dome

April 11: Cardiff Cardiff University **SOLD OUT**

April 12: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol **SOLD OUT**

April 14: Cambridge Corn Exchange

April 15: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

April 16: Guildford G Live

April 18: Leicester O2 Academy Leicester

April 19: Lincoln The Engine Shed

April 21: Norwich The LCR, UEA

April 22: Birmingham O2 Academy 1 Birmingham

April 23: Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield

April 25: Newcastle O2 City Hall

April 26: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

April 27: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Jun 16: Oxford O2 Academy Oxford

Jun 17: London Meltdown Festival