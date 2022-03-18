Skunk Anansie's new single is about your most embarrassing friend

Skunk Anansie have released a new single, Can't Take You Anywhere. The song follows the release of Piggy, which came out in late January, and comes ahead of the band's upcoming UK tour, which kicks off in London next week.

"This track is a double-edged sword," says singer Skin. "We all have that one friend that we love but is a total embarrassment to us, a mate that has no off button and no filter. So if they aren’t losing their phone/keys/coat, they’re saying some stuff that will defo get you cancelled by all your other mates.

"This song is about how polarised the world is now, and how careful you need to be. It’s about dealing with the new world order of friendship, as never before have I had great long term friends develop completely opposing views to mine. It's about having to navigate and understand people, keeping the love and respect but also standing firm in your opinions."

Skunk Anansie will also be appearing at the Grace Jones-curated Meltdown Festival in London this June, and will be returning return to the Glastonbury Festival the same month. The band headlined headlined the Pyramid Stage at the festival in 1999. Tour dates below.

Mar 25: London O2 Academy Brixton

Apr 07: Nottingham Rock City **SOLD OUT**

Apr 08: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Apr 09: Brighton Brighton Dome **SOLD OUT**

Apr 11: Cardiff Cardiff University **SOLD OUT**

Apr 12: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol **SOLD OUT**

Apr 14: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Apr 15: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall **SOLD OUT**

Apr 16: Guildford G Live

Apr 18: Leicester O2 Academy Leicester

Apr 19: Lincoln The Engine Shed

Apr 21: Norwich The LCR, UEA **SOLD OUT**

Apr 22: Birmingham O2 Academy 1 Birmingham

Apr 23: Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield

Apr 25: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Apr 26: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

Apr 27: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Jun 16: Oxford O2 Academy Oxford

Jun 17: London Meltdown Festival

Tickets are on sale now.