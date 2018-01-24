Skindred share Big Tings studio video

Skindred have released a video showing them in the studio recording their new album Big Tings.

It’s set to arrive on April 27 via Napalm Records and will be preceded by their new track Machine, which can be heard in the new clip.

The single will launch before their Start The Machine UK tour gets under way on April 19 in Norwich.

Machine features guest vocals from Reef frontman Gary Stringer and a solo from former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell.

Skindred guitarist Mikey Demus says: “The name hopefully says it all – you can expect some seriously Big Tings from Skindred on our next record.

“We’ve thrown away the rulebook and pushed ourselves harder than ever to create the biggest, baddest, and most banging songs we could muster.

“We can’t wait to start unleashing this new stuff on the world, so prepare yourselves for some Big Tings!”

In addition, the band have revealed the Big Tings cover art which can be found below, along with a list of their upcoming UK tour dates.

Main picture: Dan Sturgess

Apr 19: Norwich UEA

Apr 20: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Apr 21: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 22: Manchester Academy

Apr 24: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 25: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 27: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 28: London O2 Academy Brixton

Apr 29: Birmingham O2 Institute

