Skies In Motion drop When Home Feels Distant And Distance Feels Like Home video

Skies In Motion are premiering their new video for When Home Feels Distant And Distance Feels Like Home exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album Life Lessons, which is out now.

“This is a track that describes the sheer emptiness of wasting days in an isolated home when all you want to do is be out on the road playing music,” vocalist Adam Connor tells Metal Hammer. “The struggle of feeling yourself wasting away as time ticks on by, putting your heart and soul into the music you create, spending every hard-earned penny on wanting to get back out there and injecting everything you’ve got into playing live. Where the road becomes your home and your home becomes your worst enemy.

“This track is a tribute to all of the hard-working band members out there in this industry, we want people to break free from anything that stifles their passion and find their way to where they are supposed to be.

“No matter where your passion lies, do not let routine and isolation misdirect you from your path.”

Life Lessons is out now and available to order.

Skies In Motion tour dates

Oct 12: Satan’s Hollow, Manchester

Oct 13: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Oct 15: O’Rileys, Hull

Oct 16: The Unicorn, Camden, London

Oct 17: The Shed, Leicester

Oct 18: The Fulford Arms, York

Oct 19: The Victoria, Birmingham

Oct 20: B2 Venue, Norwich

Oct 21: Vintage Rock Bar, Doncaster

Skies In Motion - Life Lessons album review

The 10 best Architects songs, as chosen by Skies In Motion