Skies In Motion - Life Lessons album review

Three years have passed since this Nottingham quintet released their fairly unremarkable EP, Dreamer. In that time they’ve honed their craft, delivering a promising debut album. Taking their cues from Architects and While She Sleeps, Realizantionship and Hopebringer conjure up a Lost Forever // Lost Together aesthetic: an intense, downtuned battering balanced with flashes of bruised heart and melody and guttural vocals from Adam Connor. Happy Families charges along like Deep Blue-era Parkway before a splendid chorus springs from nowhere, striding headfirst into anthemic territory. Elsewhere, Life Lessons sets itself apart with real emotional heft amongst the muscle. Gonvena was written for guitarist Dave Stewart’s mother, who died from cancer and includes the line: ‘If I was lost, she was my one true North. She was the sunshine that followed storms’. Skies In Motion are a band to watch.