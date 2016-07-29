MTV to launch 90s Classic channel

MTV are set to launch a Classic channel featuring 90s and 00s shows and music.

They’re rebranding VH1 Classic on August 1 – which coincides with the launch of MTV 35 years ago. The debut hour will replicate the first hour of programming in MTV’s history, which will also be streamed via Facebook Live on their page.

The company says MTV Classic will feature “an eclectic mix of fan-favorite MTV series and music programming drawn from across its rich history, with a special focus on the 1990s and early 2000s.”

The channel will also feature previous installments of Total Request Live and Unplugged, with episodes featuring Nirvana and Bob Dylan.

Meanwhile, Primetime will air animated shows such as Beavis & Butt-head and Aeon Flux – as well as Real World and Laguna Beach at the weekends.

MTV president Sean Atkins says: “MTV’s programming vault is a music and pop culture goldmine with universal resonance. MTV Classic gives audiences a modern and artful home for classic MTV programming and rounds out a diverse portfolio with music and youth culture at its core.”

Placebo: MTV Unplugged