Anthrax: We’re at the top of our game

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello says the band are on top of their game after the release of 11th album For All Kings.

It launched in February this year, and Bello says he, vocalist Joey Belladonna, drummer Charlie Benante, along with guitarists Scott Ian and Jon Donais, have “tapped into” something special throughout 2016.

Bello tells Kaaos TV: “I feel very fortunate. I think Anthrax is at the top of its game. I think we’re in a good way of writing. We tapped into something really good of how to work with each other writing, and it’s really paying off and connecting with people.

“Every time we think we can take a break, we’re asked to do another tour – which is great to be wanted because it’s a tough business, and we know that.”

He continues: “The only way you get your music out now is to play out there and really to make people understand you have a new record and create the buzz. And so far it’s been nothing but amazing.”

Earlier this week, an animated video was released featuring Ian reflecting on the Big Four superjam, when he and members of Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer covered Diamond Head’s Am I Evil? in Poland in 2010.

Anthrax will head out on the road again next month for two festival dates, including an appearance at the UK’s Bloodstock. They’ll then tour North America with Slayer and Death Angel starting in September.

Aug 14: Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 21: Auburn Pain In The Grass, WA

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

