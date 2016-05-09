Sixx AM: Global 'crisis' inspired Prayers For The Damned

Sixx AM say that writing sessions for their latest album were inspired by the current global “crisis.”

The trio of Nikki Sixx, DJ Ashba and James Michael released Prayers For The Damned last month. And Michael says they couldn’t ignore issues currently affecting the world while writing and recording the follow-up to 2014 Modern Vintage.

The frontman tells Star FM Berlin: “There’s no denying that right now, globally, there’s a sense of crisis. And I think that speaks to our first single off this record, Rise, which really addresses that.

“We’re not a political band by any stretch of the imagination, but we are certainly a very socially conscious band. Things that matter to us on a personal level are happening on a global level.

“We found that during the writing and the recording, we were so inundated by things going on around the world that really require some attention. And I think it’s safe to say that the world feels kind of wounded right now and is need of repair.

He continues: “Rise really is talking about how this is a crucial time for us to set our differences aside and come together and rise up and try to start changing things for the better.”

Michael points to the current political situation in the US where he says it’s “been the most vicious, loudest, most aggressive election year any of us have ever experienced in our lifetimes.”

He adds: “People feel desperate, people feel scared, people feel angry, people are dissatisfied with leadership, and so if you’re an artist, you cannot be creating art and just ignore that element to it.”

Sixx AM are currently on the road in support of their new album. Their next scheduled show is on May 10 at Baltimore’s Rams Head Live.

May 10: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

May 11: Norfolk The Norva, VA

May 13: Ft Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

May 14: Kansas City KQRC Rockfest, MO

May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 17: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

May 18: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

May 22: Albany Rock En Derby, NY

May 24: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 02: Monza Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Lodz The Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Isle of Wright Festival, UK

Jun 16: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Jun 17: Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 18: Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Grasspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 22: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jul 30: Alberta Sturgis Alberta Motorcycle Rally, CA