Simon Godfrey announces UK dates for September

Tinyfish, Shineback and Valdez/Tribe Of Names musician Simon Godfrey has announced a short run of live dates for September, the first time he will have played in his native UK for a decade.

The new run of dates includes gigs at this year's Summer's End Festival and a headline gig at The Bedford, in Balham in South London. All of the dates will feature ex-Tinyfish spoken word artist Robert Ramsay and The Bardic Depths' Gareth Cole on guitar.

For the Balham show, promoted by London Prog Gigs, there will be special guest appearances from former Tinyfish drummer Leon Camfield, The Fierce And The Dead guitarist Matt Stevens and Tim Eyels from Irish band The Craicheads. Support at Balham comes from Tom Slatter.

Godfrey is also planning to release a new collection of music later in the year and work continues on a follow-up to Shineback's 2018 album Dial.

"I also plan to release a new compilation album entitled How I was Defeated in June, featuring tracks from my post Tinyfish projects such as Tidehouse, The Black Bag Archive and Tribe Of Names as well as three previously unreleased songs," he says.

You can view the potential artwork for the new release and all the live dates below.

(Image credit: Press)

Sep 21: Leeds Highway 24 Festival, Eiger Studios (with Magenta, Stuckfish, This Winter Machine)

Sep 25: Hove The Brunswick supporting Gregg Mackella (Paradise 9))

Sep 26: London, Balham The Bedford

Oct 3: Chepstow Summer's End Festival