Sikth to reissue Death Of A Dead Day

Sikth have announced that they’ll re-release their 2006 album Death Of A Dead Day to mark its 10th anniversary.

The band’s second album will be reissued on September 30 via Peaceville on CD and vinyl.

Speaking about the follow-up to their 2003 debut The Trees Are Dead & Dried Out Wait For Something Wild, vocalist Mikee Goodman says: “To me this was the hardest album I’ve ever made lyrically and vocally.

“I was not in a good place when writing – although I do remember the music I was given was the best I’d ever had the pleasure of writing to.

“Everything had so much depth and pushing the boundaries, as did the vocals. To re-release this on a good quality vinyl and CD format through Peaceville 10 years later obviously means it meant a lot to others too. That is all we can ask for as artists. Thank you all.”

The reissue will feature three exclusive bonus tracks – demos of Flogging The Horses, Part Of The Friction and Where Do We Fall.

Pre-orders will open from September 9 via the label’s website.

Earlier this year, Sikth parted ways with singer Justin Hill. He was replaced in the lineup by Joe Rosser.

The Death Of A Dead Day cover

Sikth Death Of A Dead Day tracklist

Bland Street Bloom Flogging The Horses Way Beyond The Fond Old River Summer Rain In This Light Sanguine Seas Of Bigotry Mermaid Slur When The Moment’s Gone Part Of The Friction Where Do We Fall Another Sinking Ship As The Earth Spins Round Flogging The Horses (Demo) Part Of The Friction (Demo) Where Do We Fall (Demo)

Discs Of Doom: Mikee Goodman, Sikth/Outside The Coma