Sikth to reissue Death Of A Dead Day

Sikth have announced that they’ll re-release their 2006 album Death Of A Dead Day to mark its 10th anniversary.
The band’s second album will be reissued on September 30 via Peaceville on CD and vinyl.
Speaking about the follow-up to their 2003 debut The Trees Are Dead & Dried Out Wait For Something Wild, vocalist Mikee Goodman says: “To me this was the hardest album I’ve ever made lyrically and vocally.
“I was not in a good place when writing – although I do remember the music I was given was the best I’d ever had the pleasure of writing to.
“Everything had so much depth and pushing the boundaries, as did the vocals. To re-release this on a good quality vinyl and CD format through Peaceville 10 years later obviously means it meant a lot to others too. That is all we can ask for as artists. Thank you all.”
The reissue will feature three exclusive bonus tracks – demos of Flogging The Horses, Part Of The Friction and Where Do We Fall.
Pre-orders will open from September 9 via the label’s website.
Earlier this year, Sikth parted ways with singer Justin Hill. He was replaced in the lineup by Joe Rosser.
Sikth Death Of A Dead Day tracklist
- Bland Street Bloom
- Flogging The Horses
- Way Beyond The Fond Old River
- Summer Rain
- In This Light
- Sanguine Seas Of Bigotry
- Mermaid Slur
- When The Moment’s Gone
- Part Of The Friction
- Where Do We Fall
- Another Sinking Ship
- As The Earth Spins Round
- Flogging The Horses (Demo)
- Part Of The Friction (Demo)
- Where Do We Fall (Demo)