Discs Of Doom: Mikee Goodman, Sikth/Outside The Coma

Mikee Goodman chooses his favourites…

The first album I bought was…

BLACK SABBATH, BLACK SABBATH BACKTRACKIN’ [Masterpiece Music, 1989]

“The Ozzy era of Sabbath was so mystical. They had such a cool and haunting vibe and I love their groove. Ozzy has a voice and character like no other. People say certain vocalists have more range… well, they don’t have his character, and that is what’s more important to me.”

The best album artwork is…

SIKTH, OPACITIES [Self-released, 2015]

“I was going to pick an Iron Maiden cover, but thinking of it, I love our new mini-album artwork. The artist, Dan Mumford, translates the concept so well. I like the way it shows the divide between extremities in wealth and humanity.”

The first album I had sex to was…

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR, LIFT YOUR SKINNY FISTS LIKE ANTENNAS TO HEAVEN [Constellation, 2000]

“I’m not sure I can remember the first one, but I do remember having sex to this, as at the time I hadn’t had sex for almost a year. I really liked this lady, so it was a very eventful night! It’s the perfect album, with all those epic build-ups.”

The album I’d want played at my funeral is…

NEIL YOUNG, AFTER THE GOLDRUSH [Reprise, 1970]

“There are so many records you could play, but this is a great, melancholic yet uplifting album. Neil Young is a genius. I’ve covered some of his songs in my band Sad Season. Southern Man, Tell Me Why, I Believe In You… so many classics!”

No one will believe I own a copy of…

LEONARD COHEN, SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN [Columbia, 1967]

“It’s such a peaceful album. I remember putting this record on, and me and my friend just mellowing straight away. I find it humbling listening to and reading Leonard’s work. He’s the best lyricist and poet I have ever heard, or read.”

The album I wish I’d made is…

THE DOORS, LA WOMAN [Elektra, 1971]

“The Doors take you to an alternate universe. This album came out when the band were really well-oiled. They got in the groove and just jammed. I’ve always wanted to be in a band with a similar ethic. This is their most all-out rocking album. It’s very bluesy too.”

The album I break the speed limit to is…

PRIMAL ROCK REBELLION, AWOKEN BROKEN [Spinefarm, 2012]

“I’m not sure I should be planning to break the speed limit, but I met someone who told me he lost his licence while listening to this! I was really proud of this collaboration with Adrian Smith. It was great to be able to really hone lyrics, vocals and develop the music over such a long period. We created something special with that, I feel.”

The album that broke my heart is…

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS, NO MORE SHALL WE PART [Mute, 2001]

“I was going through a break-up and in the midst of leaving Sikth when I got into this album. It did bring tears to my eyes more than once. Songs like Hallelujah and Oh My Lord are epic in emotion and power. One of the most poignant albums of all time, and Nick at the top of his game.”

A kid asks me what metal is, I hand them a copy of…

PANTERA, FAR BEYOND DRIVEN [EastWest, 1994]

“The most kick-ass album ever. It is groove-laden, extremely angry and passionate and played to perfection. Pantera are my favourite metal band and Phil Anselmo is my favourite metal vocalist ever. Screaming in tune is a very important and essential thing for metal vocals.”

The album that should not be is…

GUNS N’ ROSES, THE SPAGHETTI INCIDENT? [Geffen, 1993]

“I don’t know what happened here! From some of the greatest albums ever made, to a seemingly tongue-in-cheek covers album. You should only release something if it is at a similar level to your best stuff. I guess they put so much into touring and previous albums, they were running on empty. Guns N’ Roses are still one of the greatest bands ever, though.”

The new Sikth mini-album will be out later this year via Pledge Music. The new Outside The Coma album, The Battle Of Being, will be released on September 26 via Outpatients