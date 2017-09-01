Sikth to play Death Of A Dead Day in full

Sikth have announced that the last show of their upcoming UK tour will see them perform 2006 album Death Of A Dead day in full for the first time.

They’ll deliver all 12 tracks of their second full-length release at Koko in London on December 8, while fans will be able to vote on which tracks from the album are played at each tour stop.

Watch the band explain their motivation in the video above.

Sikth released their latest album The Future In Whose Eyes? in June. It’s the first studio work to feature new co-vocalist Joe Rosser.

Vocalist Mikee Goodman said at the time: “I feel this is our best album yet. From my point, I have written all vocals and lyrics. I have taken myself to some very dark places, commentated on this world as I see it. Also swimming into fictional worlds and dreamscapes.

“There are some beautiful moments. The band have made incredible music, brutal, technically warped mixed with some psychedelic moments.

“I think we’ve done something special here.”

Sikth UK tour 2017

Dec 02: Manchester Academy 3

Dec 03: Glasgow Garage

Dec 04: Birmingham Institute

Dec 06: Bristol SWX

Dec 07: Brighton Concorde 2

Dec 08: London Koko

The secret world of SiKth's Mikee Goodman