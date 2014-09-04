Sikth Mikee makes video for upgraded tour

Sikth frontman Mikee has made a video to tease their upcoming UK tour – and he’s premiered it exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The band hit the road next month as part of the Download Freezes Over series. Some of the previously-announced venues have changed as demand for tickets required larger rooms.

Mikee put his clip together from live material submitted by fans. He says: “We’ve been so pleased with the crowd responses. It’s incredible to see how passionate people are. The energy feels better than ever and we’re really looking forward to these shows.”

Guitarist Dan Weller adds: “We can’t wait – we feel like we’re playing better than ever, and we really want to give everyone a great time.”

Tickets are on sale now. Meanwhile, Sikth’s debut album The Trees Are Dead & Dried Out Wait For Something Wild is to be re-released on October 27 via Spinefarm. The new version of the 2003 title comes as a double-CD with bonus materian and enhanced packaging. A double-vinyl edition is due next year.

Oct 29: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Oct 30: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Oct 31: Plymouth Hub

Nov 01: Bristol Anson Rooms

Nov 03: Liverpool Academy

Nov 04: Leeds Cockpit

Nov 05: Glasgow Garage

Nov 07: Newcastle Academy 2

Nov 08: Manchester Academy 2

Nov 09: Birmingham Academy 2

Nov 10: Norwich Waterfront

Nov 11: Brighton Concorde 2

Nov 12: London Koko