Sick Of It All launch Black Venom lyric video

Sick Of It All have released a lyric video for their track Black Venom.

The song features on the band’s upcoming EP When The Smoke Clears, which will launch on November 4 via Century Media Records.

The EP package is being released to mark the New York outfit’s 30th anniversary. It’ll include five tracks along with an art book featuring rare photos and personal liner notes from artists including AFI’s Davey Havok, Hot Water Music’s Chuck Ragan, Gorilla Biscuits’ Arthur Smilios and Dropkick Murphys’ Matt Kelly.

Last month, guitarist Pete Koller said: “30 years – well, it was fun. I would not say an achievement because we never really wanted to achieve something. We just kept on playing.

“There are also no regrets. What’s done is done and if you fucked something up back then, so what?

“There is no secret on how to keep doing what you do for 30 years. When we came along, it seemed to be the perfect time for our Sick Of It All style of hardcore. We have a certain style – it changed over the years, but not much.”

When The Smoke Clears is available for pre-order, while Sick Of It All are about to wrap up a European tour. They’ll then head out on the road with Refused in January across Australia.

The When The Smoke Clears cover

Sick Of It All When The Smoke Clears tracklist

When The Smoke Clears Black Venom Doomed Campaign Blood & Steel Fortress

Oct 28: Gothenburg Kajksjul 46, Sweden

Oct 29: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Jan 20: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Jan 21: Sydney Enmore Theater, Australia

Jan 22: Adelaide HQ, Australia

Jan 24: Melbourne Prince Bandroom, Australia

Jan 26: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

This Is Hardcore: Sick Of It All – Scratch The Surface