Sick Of It All to launch When The Smoke Clears EP

Sick Of It All will celebrate their 30th anniversary with the release of their When The Smoke Clears package.
It will feature a five-track EP and a coffee table art book which includes rare photos and personal liner notes from punk peers such as AFI’s Davey Havok, Hot Water Music’s Chuck Ragan, Gorilla Biscuits’ Arthur Smilios and Dropkick Murphys’ Matt Kelly. It launches on November 4.
Guitarist Pete Koller tells Out Of Step fanzine: “30 years – well, it was fun. I would not say an achievement because we never really wanted to achieve something. We just kept on playing.
“There are also no regrets. What’s done is done and if you fucked something up back then, so what?”
He adds: “There is no secret on how to keep doing what you do for 30 years. When we came along, it seemed to be the perfect time for our Sick Of It All style of hardcore. We have a certain style – it changed over the years, but not much.”
When The Smoke Clears will be available to pre-order in due course.
Sick Of It All will tour Europe with Wisdom In Chains next month, and are set to tour Australia with Refused in January next year.
Sick Of It All When The Smoke Clears tracklist
- When The Smoke Clears
- Black Venom
- Doomed Campaign
- Blood & Steel
- Fortress
Sick Of It All tour dates 2016⁄2017
Sep 07: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA
Sep 08: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH
Sep 09: Detroit Majestic Cafe, MI
Sep 10: Buffalo Waiting Room, NY
Sep 11: Clifton Park Trick Shot, NY
Oct 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Oct 14: Essen Turock, Germany
Oct 15: Chemnitz AJZ, Germany
Oct 16: Graz PPC, Austria
Oct 18: Augsburg Kantine, Germany
Oct 19: Geneva L’Usine,
Oct 20: Saarbrucken Garage
Oct 21: Nancy Le Hublot, France
Oct 22: Lokeren Brakfest V, Belgium
Oct 23: Paris Trabendo, France
Oct 25: Cologne Underground, Germany
Oct 27: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany
Oct 28: Gothenburg Kajksjul 46, Sweden
Oct 29: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway
Jan 20: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia
Jan 21: Sydney Enmore Theater, Australia
Jan 22: Adelaide HQ, Australia
Jan 24: Melbourne Prince Bandroom, Australia
Jan 26: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia