Sick Of It All to launch When The Smoke Clears EP

Sick Of It All will celebrate their 30th anniversary with the release of their When The Smoke Clears package.

It will feature a five-track EP and a coffee table art book which includes rare photos and personal liner notes from punk peers such as AFI’s Davey Havok, Hot Water Music’s Chuck Ragan, Gorilla Biscuits’ Arthur Smilios and Dropkick Murphys’ Matt Kelly. It launches on November 4.

Guitarist Pete Koller tells Out Of Step fanzine: “30 years – well, it was fun. I would not say an achievement because we never really wanted to achieve something. We just kept on playing.

“There are also no regrets. What’s done is done and if you fucked something up back then, so what?”

He adds: “There is no secret on how to keep doing what you do for 30 years. When we came along, it seemed to be the perfect time for our Sick Of It All style of hardcore. We have a certain style – it changed over the years, but not much.”

When The Smoke Clears will be available to pre-order in due course.

Sick Of It All will tour Europe with Wisdom In Chains next month, and are set to tour Australia with Refused in January next year.

30 Years Of Sick Of It All

Sick Of It All When The Smoke Clears tracklist

When The Smoke Clears

Black Venom

Doomed Campaign

Blood & Steel

Fortress

Sep 07: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Sep 08: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Sep 09: Detroit Majestic Cafe, MI

Sep 10: Buffalo Waiting Room, NY

Sep 11: Clifton Park Trick Shot, NY

Oct 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 14: Essen Turock, Germany

Oct 15: Chemnitz AJZ, Germany

Oct 16: Graz PPC, Austria

Oct 18: Augsburg Kantine, Germany

Oct 19: Geneva L’Usine,

Oct 20: Saarbrucken Garage

Oct 21: Nancy Le Hublot, France

Oct 22: Lokeren Brakfest V, Belgium

Oct 23: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 25: Cologne Underground, Germany

Oct 27: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany

Oct 28: Gothenburg Kajksjul 46, Sweden

Oct 29: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Jan 20: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Jan 21: Sydney Enmore Theater, Australia

Jan 22: Adelaide HQ, Australia

Jan 24: Melbourne Prince Bandroom, Australia

Jan 26: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

