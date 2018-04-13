Shores Of Null release new video for House Of Cries

Shores Of Null are premiering their new video for House Of Cries exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The new song is taken from the band's latest album Black Drapes For Tomorrow.

"House Of Cries is a song that emanates strength and drama from both music and lyrics," the band tell Metal Hammer. "It tells a story of tragedy and suffering, and we love the way Sanda Movies' guys perfectly recreated those feelings within the video."

Black Drapes For Tomorrow is the band's second full-length, following 2014's Quiescence.

