Shinedown launch surreal video for Attention Attention

Shinedown have released a video for Attention Attention, the title track of the band's sixth studio album.

"Attention Attention is a warning," frontman Brent Smith told Classic Rock. "It's like your alter ego jumps into the room all of a sudden, and starts messing you with you and pushing you around a little bit."

"As we embark on the next chapter of Attention Attention we arrive in a world with a much different stream of consciousness than the previous four chapters," he adds. "This chapter dubbed 'The Alarm' begs the question: Is reality even real?”

The video for Attention Attention was directed by Bill Yukich, who has previously worked with Beyoncé, Marilyn Manson, Wiz Khalifa, Foo Fighters, Metallica and Nine Inch Nails.

Shinedown are currently on tour in the US, supported by Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, and Savage After Midnight.

The band return to Europe in November with Alter Bridge, a run that includes six UK shows in the buildup to Christmas, culminating with a date at London's O2 on December 21. Tickets are on sale now.

Shinedown 2019 tour dates

Sep 27: Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

Sep 28: State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ^

Oct 01: Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Oct 02: La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center ^

Oct 04: Evansville, IN @ Ford Center ^

Oct 06: Mankato, MN @ Mankato Civic Center ^

Oct 08: Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center ^

Oct 09: Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^ ~

Oct 11: Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre ^

Oct 12: Dawson Creek, BC @ Encana Events Centre ^ ~

Oct 13: Calgary, AB @ Stampede Corral ^ ~

Oct 15: Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre ^

Oct 16: Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre ^ ~

Oct 18: Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center ^

Oct 19: Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena ^

Nov 12: Copenhagen, DEN @ KB Hall +

Nov 14: Helsinki, FIN @ Ice Hall Black Box +

Nov 16: Stockholm, SWE @ Hovet +

Nov 17: Oslo, NOR @ Sentrum Scene +

Nov 19: Hamburg, GER @ Sporthalle +

Nov 20: Berlin, GER @ Columbiahalle +

Nov 22: Leipzig, GER @ Hause Auensee +

Nov 23: Warsaw, POL @ Hala Sportowa Kolo +

Nov 26: Cologne, GER @ Palladium +

Nov 27: Munich, GER @ Zenith +

Nov 29: Vienna, AUS @ Gasometer +

Dec 01: Zurich, SWI @ Halle 622 +

Dec 02: Milan, ITA @ Mediolanum Forum +

Dec 04: Barcelona, SPA @ St. Jordi Club +

Dec 06: Lisbon, POR @ Sala Tejo, Altice Arena +

Dec 07: Madrid, SPA @ Palacio Vistalegre +

Dec 09: Paris, FRA @ L’ Olympia +

Dec 10: Amsterdam, HOL @ AFAS Live +

Dec 12: Brussels, BEL @ Cirque Royal +

Dec 14: Nottingham, ENG @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham #

Dec 15: Manchester, ENG @ Manchester Arena #

Dec 17: Glasgow, SCO @ SSE Hydro Arena #

Dec 18: Birmingham, ENG @ Birmingham Arena #

Dec 20: Cardiff, WAL @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff #

Dec 21: London, ENG @ The O2 #

Key:

^ Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, Savage After Midnight supporting

+ with Alter Bridge and The Raven Age

# with Alter Bridge and Sevendust