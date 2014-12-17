Shattered Skies to hit the road

Shattered Skies have announced a seven-date tour of England, including two free shows.

And the band have released a studio video for their track As The Sea Divides, taken from upcoming debut album The World We Used To Know. It’s set for launch on January 12 via HoldTight PR.

The highly-anticipated record follows two EPs – Reanimation in 2011 and Pianomation in 2012. The 11-track title is available for pre-order now.

Shattered Skies premiered their video for lead track The End And The Rebirth with Prog in September.

Feb 02: King’s Lynn The Wenns – free show

Feb 03: Oxford Wheatsheaf

Feb 04: Bristol Gryphon

Feb 05: Basingstoke Sanctuary

Feb 06: London Unicorn – free show

Feb 07: Southend-on-Sea Chinnery’s

Feb 08: Brighton Sticky Mike’s