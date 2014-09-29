Shattered Skies born again

Hotly-tipped outfit Shattered Skies have premiered the video for new track The End And The Rebirth with Prog.

It’s taken from their highly-anticipated debut album, The World We Used To Know, set for launch on January 12 via HoldTight PR. It follows two EPs – Reanimation in 2011 and Pianomation in 2012.

The band have just launched an official Facebook page.

