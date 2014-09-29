Trending

Shattered Skies born again

By Prog  

Exclusive: View video for The End And The Rebirth from debut album The World We Used To Know

Hotly-tipped outfit Shattered Skies have premiered the video for new track The End And The Rebirth with Prog.

It’s taken from their highly-anticipated debut album, The World We Used To Know, set for launch on January 12 via HoldTight PR. It follows two EPs – Reanimation in 2011 and Pianomation in 2012.

The band have just launched an official Facebook page.

Tracklist

  1. Collapse Of Man

  2. The End And The Rebirth

  3. Haunted

  4. 15 Minutes

  5. Elegance & Grace

  6. Show’s Over

  7. As The Sea Divides

  8. Flipside

  9. Aesthetics

  10. Saviours

  11. The World We Used To Know

