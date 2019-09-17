Shattered Skies cover Alanis Morissette's You Oughta Know

Shattered Skies have released their cover of Alanis Morissette's You Oughta Know. You can watch the whole video below.

"It all started when myself (Ian, guitars/keyboards) and Gerry (Brown, vocals) realised we have a shared love of Alanis Morissette's music, especially the album Jagged Little Pill, and we pretty quickly realised this song has a great groove which would lend itself well to our groovy prog metal sound, so I went right ahead and put together this arrangement," guitarist and keyboard player Ian Rocket tells Prog. "I didn't even have to the change the key of the song, which is a testament to Gerry's vocal range.”

Shattered Skies also support Australian prog rockers Voyager at their forthcoming gig at London's 229 venue this Sunday September 22.

"Super excited to play this one, we've been friends with Voyager for a while, I saw them at the Underworld a while back and they were great, and I know a couple of them are fans of our work too, so it makes total sense for us to share a stage," Rocket adds. "229 is a very cool venue in Central London as well so this Sunday should be an epic night!"

Tickets for the Voyager show are available here.