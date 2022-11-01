Sharts, TikTok and a worrying omen for Papa Emeritus IV: the new Ghost video chapter is a trip (er, literally)

Swedish party spooks Ghost have uploaded the latest in their ongoing video series, which fleshes out and stitches together the narrative surrounding Tobias Forge's ghastly crew. In Chapter 14: Road Trip, we see Ghost singer Cardinal Copia/Papa Emeritus IV driving alongside Sister Imperator, Mr. Salterian and the ghostly visage of the deceased Papa Nihil (if you have no idea what's going on at this point, you best skip back to the first chapter of the series and start over).

Over the space of three short minutes, we get all sorts of shenanigans going on, including but not limited to: The Cardinal having to pull over after farting in the car (yes, really), the whole gang having to pull over after Papa Nihil sharts in the car (oh yes, really), the gang making an honest but doomed attempt to play the alphabet game using band names and, most tantalisingly of all, Mr. Salterian hinting that he knows when Papa Emeritus IV's "time is up". Could the latest incarnation of Ghost's Papal frontmen already be on his way out?

In addition to all that, we see Papa Nihil cheekily acknowledge the unbelievable second wind (no pun intended) of Ghost's 2019 single Mary On A Cross. The track was originally released as the b-side to the band's Kiss The Go-Goat single, but has taken on new life this year courtesy of a huge TikTok trend. With almost 170 million streams on Spotify alone, it's become Ghost's biggest song ever.

"I've heard my songs are trending on 'TikToks'," Nihil muses, seemingly oblivious to what any of that actually means.

Anyway, we can only really try and explain the video so far; you're probably best off watching it for yourself below. Ghost recently unveiled a spate of European tour dates for 2023, including a run with Spiritbox through France and a smattering of festival dates, with more expected to be announced. Latest Ghost album Impera is out now.

May 21: Rouen, FRA – Zenith

May 22: Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier

May 23: Toulouse, FRA – Zenith de Toulouse

May 25: Rennes, FRA – Le Liberte

May 26: Lille, FRA – Zenith de Lille

May 28: Strasbourg, FRA – Zenith of Strasbourg

May 30: Nice, FRA – Palais Nikala

Jun 10: Solvesborg, SWE – Sweden Rock Festival

Jun 29-Jul 1: Seinajoki, FIN – Provinssi Festival

Jun 30-Jul 2: Helsinki, FIN – Tuska Festival