Sharon Osbourne confirms Ozzy is headlining much-hyped Power Trip festival: "he's back"

Sharon Osbourne has confirmed that her husband Ozzy will be appearing at the much-hyped Power Trip Festival, whose lineup is officially being revealed later today.

Speaking to Piers Morgan during an appearance on his Piers Morgan Uncensored show on TalkTV yesterday (Wednesday March 29), Sharon, who also manages Ozzy, confirmed that the Prince Of Darkness is back in good health following his retirement from touring earlier this year.

"He's good," she revealed. "He's doing so much better. I think I told you about it the other night, but now it's been announced; we can talk about it. He's doing a show October 6th in America. It's at the Coachella site. It's gonna be a great show: Guns N' Roses, Metallica, AC/DC, Ozzy…"

"He never stopped," she added. "He's back."

The Power Trip Festival's official lineup is set to be announced this afternoon alongside ticket details. The festival will take place from Friday October 6 to Sunday October 8 at the Empire Polo Club In Indio, California - the site of US mega-festival Coachella. As well as Ozzy, Metallica, AC/DC and Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool are both also heavily rumoured to be playing.

Back in February, Ozzy Osbourne announced that he was officially retiring from touring following years of health issues and surgeries. In an emotional statement, the heavy metal legend said:

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

"I want to thank my family my band my crew my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

Stay tuned to loudersound.com today for official news of the Power Trip Festival lineup from 3pm GMT.