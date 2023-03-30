It's official: AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and Tool confirmed for first ever Power Trip Festival

It's been the worst kept secret in the music industry this year, and now it's finally been made official: the first ever Power Trip Festival is taking place this October in California, and it's packing the biggest set of headliners in the history of hard rock and heavy metal.

Taking place from Friday October 6 to Sunday October 8 at the Empire Polo Club In Indio, California (the home of Coachella Festival, no less), Power Trip will be headlined by Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday), AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne (Saturday) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday). The festival marks the live return of AC/DC with Brian Johnson for the first time since 2016, as well as Ozzy Osbourne's first full headline set since his retirement from touring earlier this year.

Tickets are on sale next Thursday, April 6 from 10:00am PDT and start at $599. Camping is available at the festival, with Hotel Packages also set to go on sale soon. First access registration is available now from the official Power Trip Festival website.

Check out the official poster for this year's festival below. Quite the A-list lineup, eh?

(Image credit: Power Trip)

Ozzy's confirmation of playing the festival represents a remarkable bounce back from his recent announcement that he is retiring from touring for good. While his set at Power Trip is unlikely to signal a return to the road, it does suggest he really isn't done with occasional live shows.

AC/DC's confirmation, meanwhile, will see Brian Johnson return to the stage with the Aussie giants for the first time since he was forced to quit the band mid-tour in 2016 due to hearing difficulties. More AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne live dates are yet to be announced.