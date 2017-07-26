Shaman's Harvest launch video for song tackling social media and depression

Missouri rockers Shaman’s Harvest have released a video for their single The Come Up. It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album Red Hands, Black Deeds, the follow-up to 2014’s Smokin’ Hearts & Broken Guns.

The Come Up features a Motown-style backbeat attached to a strutting verse and fat, singalong chorus, while the video finds the band playing in the desert as an unseen, Tremors-style foe drags its screaming victims off into the scrub. Lyrically, the song addresses social media and depression.

“There’s so much negativity on social media today,” says singer Nathan Hunt. “A lot of people struggling with real issues and with where we’re at as a nation.

“It’s therapeutic for myself. It’s just about sometimes when you just can’t change shit, you got to realise you can’t mould everything in your life and you kind of just have to roll with the punches.”

Red Hands, Black Deeds is released this Friday, July 28. The band are currently on tour in the US supporting Nickelback (full dates below).

Pre-order links: Amazon UK | Amazon US

Shaman’s Harvest Tour Dates

Jul 27: Thunder Alley, Oklahoma City, OK +

Jul 28: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX

Jul 29: Starplex Pavilion, Dallas, TX

Jul 31: Vinyl Music Hall, Pensacola, FL +

Aug 01: Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

Aug 02: Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Aug 04: BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Aug 05: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Aug 07: Keybank Pavilion, Burgettstown, PA

Aug 09: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Aug 10: Rusty Spur, Fort Wayne, IN +

Aug 11: Iowa State Fair, Des Moines, IA

Aug 12: Huntington Bank Pavilion @ Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

Aug 14: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug 16: KC’s Cabin, Spring Grove, IL +

Aug 17: Majestic Theatre, Madison, WI +

Aug 18: Northwoods Rock Rally, Glen Flora, WI #

Aug 24: Spicoli’s Grill, Waterloo, IA +

Aug 26: Bismarck Event Center, Bismarck, ND

Aug 27: MetraPark Rimrock Auto Arena, Billings, MT

Aug 29: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

Aug 30: Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA

Aug 31: The Crocodile, Seattle, WA +

Sep 03: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

Sep 06: Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

Sep 08: Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Sep 09: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

Sep 12: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

Sep 13: Black Sheep, Colorado Springs, CO +

Sep 14: Isleta Amphitheatre, Albuquerque, NM

Sep 16: USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 21: MTS Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sep 23: Sasktel Sports Centre, Saskatoon, Alberta

Sep 26: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

Sep 28: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

Oct 01: Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

All dates supporting Nickelback, unless otherwise noted

Key: + = Headline Appearance, # = Festival Appearance

Tickets are on sale now.

