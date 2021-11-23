Shake your foundations with a $50 Black Friday saving on Marshall Major IV headphones

The Black Friday wireless headphones deals have landed, with the audio masters at Marshall getting in on the action by reducing the price of the Marshall Major IV from $149.99 to $99.99 on their official website – a beautiful sounding saving of $50.

And if you’re based in the UK, Amazon have cut the price by 16%, knocking them down from £129.99 to £109.

Over on Marshall's official website, you'll find this fine saving of $50 on the excellent Marshall Major IV Bluetooth headphones. Foldable, with great sound and epic battery life, these are perfect for music on the go.

The Marshall Major IV wireless Bluetooth headphones feature in our guide to the loudest headphones on the planet – and that’s thanks to their punchy bass and slick audio delivery.

While they sound fantastic, special mention goes to the Marshall Major IV’s outrageous battery life, as Marshall have somehow managed to squeeze 80-hours of wireless playback time into these rock-friendly cans. And as if that wasn’t enough, if you’re in a rush then don’t worry as a speedy 15 minute charge will keep you dancing for up to 15 hours!

This incredibly battery performance is down to the fact that the Marshall Major IV’s don’t have noise cancelling, but with headphones as cool as these, we’re happy to live without that feature in favour of more time tuned into our favourite albums.

They’re also a great pair of headphones to take with you on your daily commute or travels further afield as they fold down, making them a piece of cake to store when not in use.

