Shadow Academy takes a trip to The Other Side with their new animated video

Ninja Sex Party's Dan Avidan shares "incredible" new Shadow Academy clip for The Other Side – the prog duo's self-titled debut album is out now

Shadow Academy have released an unexpected animated clip to accompany their atmospheric album track, The Other Side – taken from their self-titled debut album, which is out now.

The duo – comprising Ninja Sex Party's Dan Avidan and producer Jim Roach – was born during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic and the album, Shadow Academy, has its roots in classical literature as well as Avidan's passion for Rush

Says Avidan, “This video wasn’t part of our original plans, but ended up happening because our animator [Simon Macko] called me late one night to say how he couldn’t sleep because he had been listening to The Other Side and had all these amazing images running through his head. Jim and I figured that if Simon was that inspired, we should let him run with it and see what he’d create. I’m so glad we did. The video is incredible!”

Shadow Academy released their debut single, the Moby Dick-inspired White Whale, in February 2022 and are currently working on new material for a second album.

Says Roach of the ongoing collaboration, "This is the music I would make if I was given $100,000 of equipment and a desert island. If I could do this all the time, it would be great!"

