Sex Pistols announce new compilation album The Original Recordings

The Sex Pistols have announced that they will be releasing a new compilation album, titled The Original Recordings, on May 27 via UMG.

The collection features 20 of the punk band's most renowned songs from their short but highly celebrated career, covering 1976-1978.

This will be the first time these 20 songs have ever been collated together, and the compilation will be available on numerous formats including double vinyl, digital and CD and limited edition double transparent green vinyl, as well as a limited edition yellow vinyl, and collectors’ cassettes.

The Original Recordings is being released to accompany Danny Boyle’s new Disney+ series Pistol, based on guitarist Steve Jones‘ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. The six episode series is set to air on May 31.

Created and written by Craig Pearce and directed by Danny Boyle, the show stars Toby Wallace as Jones, Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook, Anson Boon as vocalist John Lydon and Christian Lees as bassist Glen Matlock.

Pistol also features Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

A synopsis for Pistol, which explores a "rock'n'roll revolution", reads: “The furious, raging storm at the centre of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the centre of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones.

“Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

“This is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future,’ who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”