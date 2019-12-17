Sevendust’s Morgan Rose “out of the woods” after surgery

Sevendust’s Morgan Rose says he’s “out of the woods” after his recent surgery.

The drummer was admitted to hospital last week and placed under doctor’s orders not to leave the US. This led to the band cancelling their UK tour with Alter Bridge and Shinedown.

But now Rose has checked in with an update after undergoing an operation.

He says: “I’m not gonna get into what the last week has been like too much. I hope everyone will understand. I will say I’m lucky to be here and that the people that worked around the clock with me are the reason for that. I feel confident saying that I’m out of the woods.

“I will have another surgery sometime in the next few months, but it looks like the reason for me ending up in hospital in the first place has been handled for the most part.

“I will forever be grateful to everyone for keeping me in their thoughts, and wishing me well during this ordeal. Having never been through anything like this, it was shocking to me how many people cared about me.

“My family and very close friends have been updated and understand what actually happened. Please appreciate their privacy.”

Rose says he hopes to return home soon and get back on his feet and adds: “I asked the doctors if I’d be okay to play the end of the year shows, and they looked at me like I was crazy. But I’m determined to finish out the year with my brothers. So that’s that. At least barring any setbacks. Not sure what capacity I’ll be involved but I’m saying I’ll be there.”

Although Rose had surgery on his birthday on December 13, he says it was probably the best birthday he’s ever had.

He explains: “I was alive. And that wasn’t so certain before that day. So you guys have a wonderful Christmas and know that my heart was full over the love you sent my way. I’ll will never be able to thank you enough. God bless every one of you.”

Sevendust are scheduled to play at the Georgia Theatre in Athens on December 28, Orlando’s House Of Blues on December 29 and Fort Lauderdale’s Revolution Live on December 30.