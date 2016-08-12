Cliff Burton's dad marvels at Metallica Master Of Puppets book

Cliff Burton’s father Ray features in an unboxing video for the upcoming Metallica Master Of Puppets book.

Metallica: Back To The Front explores the making of the band’s third album and documents the Damage, Inc tour that followed. Written by Matt Taylor, it’s released on September 13 while a Collector’s Edition will be available two weeks earlier on August 30 at Metallica.com

Metallica suffered a tragedy on the Damage, Inc tour when bassist Cliff Burton died in a tour bus crash on September 27, 1986, in Sweden. His father Ray contributes to the book and can be seen opening his copy of the book in the video below.

Flicking through the book and finding images he had never seen before, Ray Burton says: “I just received this marvellous heavy package. That guy Matt is really thorough.”

Metallica previously said of the book: “We’re honoured that Cliff Burton’s dad Ray sat down for an extensive interview. Faith No More guitarist Jim Martin and drummer Mike Bordin and Diamond Head’s Brian Tatler spoke with Matt about their memories of those crazy times and, of course, you, the fans who were at those shows gave us an amazing view of your memories and experiences.”

Metallica are currently working on their 10th album and this week announced that they’ll live stream their show from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on August 20.

