KSE and Cannibal Corpse men unveil Serpentine Dominion

Serpentine Dominion featuring members of Killswitch Engage, Cannibal Corpse and The Black Dahlia Murder will release their first music on August 11.

The supergroup, which consists of Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, Cannibal Corpse frontman George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher and The Black Dahlia Murder’s former drummer Shannon Lucas.

Fisher says: “For all the people who have asked me about the project I’m doing with Adam D and Shannon Lucas, here you go. The band name is Serpentine Dominion and our self-titled debut will be released by Metal Blade Records. The first song and pre-orders for the record will be available on August 11.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, Dutkiewicz confirmed to TeamRock last month that his KSE spinoff project Times Of Grace would put out a follow-up to 2011’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man.

He said: “We’re going to do another record. I have written five songs and I’m hoping after we get home from tour, I’ll start demoing some more material.

“Once we get enough demos for a record we’ll probably go into the production stage.”

Killswitch Engage recently announced an Australian tour in support of their latest album Incarnate.

