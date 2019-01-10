Serial killer movie starring Metallica’s James Hetfield set for Sundance Film Festival

In February last year, it was announced that Metallica’s James Hetfield would make his debut acting role in a new film about serial killer Ted Bundy.

The vocalist and guitarist will play the role of Officer Bob Hayward alongside Zac Efron and Lily Collins in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, which was directed by Joe Berlinger – the man behind the camera for Metallica’s Some Kind Of Monster.

It’s now been revealed that the film will receive its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, which will take place in Utah between January 24 and February 3.

A synopsis of the film reads: “Ted (Zac Efron) is crazy-handsome, smart, charismatic, affectionate. And cautious single mother Liz Kloepfer (Lily Collins) ultimately cannot resist his charms. For her, Ted is a match made in heaven, and she soon falls head over heels in love with the dashing young man.

“A picture of domestic bliss, the happy couple seems to have it all figured out... until, out of nowhere, their perfect life is shattered.

“Ted is arrested and charged with a series of increasingly grisly murders. Concern soon turns to paranoia – and, as evidence piles up, Liz is forced to consider that the man with whom she shares her life could actually be a psychopath.”

Metallica, meanwhile, will return to the UK and Europe on the next leg of their WorldWired tour from May, while fans can vote for the best Metallica song of all time in our new online poll. Look out for the final results in the coming weeks.

The band will also launch their album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic on February 1 through independent record stores and streaming and digital platforms.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany