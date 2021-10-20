SEIMS premiere eye-catching new video for Showdown With A Victim

Australian experimental rock quartet SEIMS have premiered their eye-catching new video for Showdown With A Victim, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Four, which will be released through Art As Catharsis Records, Bird’s Robe Records & Dunk Records on October 22.

"This clip is all about painting the picture of an argument with no outcome," explains band leader Simeon Batholomew (pictured above). "Played by Jack Tickner (some may know him as the guitarist from Wollongong's greatest math-rock band, Basil's Kite) with two characters trying to battle it out to be heard because they think they’re both right. They coerce. They yell. They impose. They bait. They do everything to try and convince the other of their opinion, yet nothing to learn or listen.

"I've always been a big fan of Jack's creativity. His musicianship is ferocious and when it comes to his acting, he skirts the line of conviction and uncomfortability so well. I sent him a really basic shot list with some random bits of direction, and he filmed these bits for me on his green screen at home. I didn't know what to expect back, but I knew it'd be great. The animation came to life quite naturally purely because of Jack's incredible performances.

Four was written and produced by Bartholomew himself, engineered by Tim Carr (We Lost The Sea), mixed by Alex Wilson (sleepmakeswaves) and mastered by Jeff Lipton and Maria Rice. As well as Simeon performing bass, guitars, synths, piano & vocals himself, it also features blistering performances from Plini drummer Chris Allison, Kat Hunter and Susie Bishop on violins and Tangents/FourPlay member Peter Hollo on cellos.

SEIMS have previously streamed Elegance Over Confidence.

Pre-order Four.