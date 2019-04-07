Aussie math rockers SEIMS announce Australian and Japan tour dates

Australian instrumental math rockers SEIMS have announced tour dates for Australia and Japan for May.

The band, the brainchild of bassist and synth player Simon Bartholomew, the band have just released a new EP, 3.1, on Birds Robe Records. You can check out their new video for Translucence from the EP below.

SEIMS have bolstered their core line-up of Bartholomew and drummer Chris Allison for the tour, with the addition of Sam Sheumack (SEIMS' original guitarist) and Simon Dawes (guitar) and Kat Hunter (Lack the Low) is joining the band on synth and violin.

3.1 is SEIMS' fourth musical instalment and was recorded and mixed by Tim Carr (Matt Corby, We Lost The Sea) at One Flight Up Studios and at Harry's Sunbeam and mastered by Jeff Lipton and Maria Rice at Peerless Mastering (Battles, Lightning Bolt, City & Colour).

SEIMS will play:

Sydney Lazybones - May 2

Brisbane Betty's Espresso - 3

Melbourne Bar Open - 4

Shinjuku Live Freak - 10

Tachikawa Babel Rock - 11

Nagoya JAMMIN - 12

Shibuya Lush - 13

Kyoto Gattaca - 16

Osaka Sengoku - 17

Naru Neverland - 18

Kobe Arthouse - 19

Ticket details can be found at SEIMS' website.