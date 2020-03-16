See what Megadeth got up to backstage on their European tour

Kiko Loureiro has shared a video showing what he and his Megadeth bandmates got up to on the last night of their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch.

The band wrapped up the run at Sofia’s Armeec Arena in Bulgaria on February 22 by playing a blistering 11-song set featuring classic tracks including Hangar 18, Symphony Of Destruction, Peace Sells and Holy Wars… The Punishment Due.

But before that took place, Loureiro and his camera explored backstage at the arena, giving fans an insight into what goes on before a show.

The footage shows the guitarist warming up, jamming with bassist David Ellefson and drummer Dirk Verbeuren, checking out the side of the stage, Dave Mustaine sharing a fun moment with Ellefson and more. Watch the 11-minute video below.

While the music world is reeling due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Megadeth and Lamb Of God are still scheduled to head out on tour together across North America later this year.

The bands have lined up a 55-show trek, kicking off in Bristow, Virginia, on June 12 and wrapping up in Reno, Nevada, on November 13. And as if that wasn’t enough, they’ll be bringing Trivium and In Flames along for the ride.

Mustaine said: “Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you.”

Find a full list of dates below.

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames 2020 tour

Jun 12: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 13: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 14: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 16: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jun 17: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 18: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 20: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, MA

Jun 21: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 23: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Jun 24: Providence Bold Point Lake Amphitheater, RI

Jun 26: Darien Center, NY

Jun 28: Burgettstown S&T Bank Music Park, PA

Jun 29: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 01: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Jul 02: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 03: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 05: Atlanta Ameris Music Center, GA

Jul 07: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH

Jul 08: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Jul 10: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 11: St Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 12: Nashville Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Jul 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 16: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Jul 17: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 18: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jul 20: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 21: Phoenix Isleta Amphitheater, AZ

Jul 23: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 25: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 26: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 29: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 30: Pocatello Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, ID

Aug 01: Concord Pavilion, CA

Oct 02: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 06: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Oct 07: New Orleans UNO Lakefront Arena, LA

Oct 09: Corpus Christi American Bank Center Arena, TX

Oct 11: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Oct 14: Springfield JOH Arena, MO

Oct 16: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Oct 21: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Oct 23: Huntington Mountain Heath Arena, WV

Oct 24: Bethlehem The Wind Creek Event Center, PA

Oct 27: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Oct 28: Laval Place Bell, QC

Oct 30: St Paul Armory, MN

Oct 31: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Nov 02: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Nov 03: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, SD

Nov 05: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Nov 07: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Nov 10: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID

Nov 13: Reno Events Center, NV