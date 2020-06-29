Secret Machines return with new track Talos Corpse

US space rockers Secret Machines have streamed new song Talos Corpse. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album Awake In The Brain Chamber, the band's fourth studio album, which will be released on streaming platforms through TSM Recordings on August 21.

Awake In The Brain Chamber is the band's first new album since Secret Machines went on hiatus following 2008's self-titled Secret Machines, during which time Brandon Curtis' brother and former band member Benjamin died from cancer.

“I began writing these songs at a time I remember feeling alone and lost, and I think the songs have that in their DNA,” says singer, bass and keyboard player Curtis. “I started sharing early versions with Benjamin who gave me notes as well as encouragement. I am sure that without his influence this album would never have seen the light of day.

“While reworking the tracks, Josh and I were careful to retain whatever influence Benjamin had as a sort of living tribute to him. I know that Josh and I both feel very fortunate to have had this opportunity to work with him again, albeit posthumously. I know we are both very proud to present this as the first Secret Machines music in over a decade."

A limited edition vinyl edition of Awake In The Brain Chamber will be released later in Autumn. Pre-order here.

(Image credit: Secret Machines)

Secret Machines: Awake In The Brain Chamber

1. 3,4,5, Let’s Stay Alive

2. Dreaming is Alright

3. Talos’ Corpse

4. Everything’s Under

5. Everything Starts

6. Angel Come

7. A New Disaster

8. So Far Down