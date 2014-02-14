Scorpion Child Release New Video

It’s almost time for Scorpion Child to set out with Monster Truck for Lords Of The Riff 2014 – and they have a new video to get us in the mood.

The clip for Kings Highway was directed by award-winning stop-motion animator Jess Cope, whose talents have been seen in The Astronomer’s Sun, Postman Pat and Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie. Not only that, but it features a special intro by none other than Thin Lizzy icon, Scott Gorham!

“Jess Cope’s work for our new Kings Highway video is masterful!,” says Scorps frontman Aryn Jonathan Black. “We are enamoured by her artistic eye and ability to create a fantasy trip with an ethereal visual that’s captivating and timeless.”

Catch this Lords Of The Riff on the following dates:

Sun 16 Mar – BRISTOL Exchange (MT closes the show)

Tue 18 Mar – COLCHESTER Arts Centre (SC closes)

Thu 20 Mar – BIRMINGHAM Academy 3 (MT closes)

Fri 21 Mar – SHEFFIELD Corporation (SC closes)

Sat 22 Mar – GLASGOW King Tuts (MT closes)

Sun 23 Mar – NEWCASTLE Academy 2 (SC closes)

Tue 25 Mar – NOTTINGHAM Rock City (MT closes)

Wed 26 Mar – LONDON Underworld (MT closes)

Thu 27 Mar – MANCHESTER Roadhouse (SC closes)

Tickets will be available via presale on Wednesday 20 November, and on general sale Friday 22 November, for the bargain price of £10 (+ booking fees).

To buy online, visit [www.seetickets.com](Bristol, Sheffield shows), www.livenation.co.uk,www.gigsinscotland.com, www.colchesterartscentre.com, and www.alt-tickets.co.uk.

