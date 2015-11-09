Scorpion Child issue She Sings, I Kill lyric video

Scorpion Child have released a lyric video for their track She Sings, I Kill.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming second album, due for release in early 2016.

Singer Aryn Jonathan Black says: “Rather than viewing She Sings, I Kill as a first single off of our upcoming album, it serves more as a window into its creation. It offers a mix unique to this release but also previews one direction taken on this next record that we’re excited to finally bring into fruition.”

The track is available on 7-inch vinyl at the group’s November and December live dates. It includes B-side (Enter The) Twilight Coven.

Scorpion Child released their self-titled debut album in 2013.