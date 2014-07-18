Schnauser reveal tasty album

Schnauser have confirmed the launch of their album Protein For Everyone on September 29 via Esoteric Antenna.

The Prog Award nominated Bristol outfit say they’ve harnessed “pop sensibility and ear worm melodies” and blended them with “inappropriate glockenspiel and fuzz bass” for their second full-band release, after developing out of Alan Strawbridge’s solo project.

The label say: “Protein For Everyone caustically details the nagging neuroses bubbling under the surface of everyday lift, and imagines a brave new world where you can sell parts of your anatomy to be processed into cheap tasty meat for easy cash.”

Schnauser, who cite influences including the Canterbury scene and the Mothers of Invention, are nominated in the Limelight category for this year’s Progressive Music Awards, with public voting taking place now.