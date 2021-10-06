Say hello to the world’s first true portable record player

Audio firm Victrola have revealed details of their Revolution Go – the world’s first truly portable record player.

While portable record players are nothing new, the Revolution Go features a built-in rechargeable battery that will last up to 12 hours on a full charge and has a Bluetooth speaker featuring stereo sound and a passive bass radiator, which the company say delivers “crystal clear audio without the worries of the record skipping.”

Victrola teamed up with Audio Technica to provide the record player with a 3600LA moving magnetic cartridge, and with new Vinyl Stream tech built in, the Revolution Go can be paired with other external Bluetooth speakers.

Victrola CEO Scott Hagen says: “What our team has accomplished with Revolution Go is to literally bring a vinyl listening experience to life in a way that has never existed before with an all-new design that reflects the evolution of the Victrola brand.

“We’ve always said our mission was to bring music memories to every home, and now Victrola offers the only truly portable turntable that will help create those memories at home, and at the beach, on a rooftop, at a campsite, or anywhere else.

"We are excited to see where listeners take their Revolution Go and who they share those experiences with.”

The Revolution Go’s dust covers double as a record holder which can display up to five albums, while it also comes with a silicone slip mat and a headphone jack.

The Revolution Go will go on sale later this month in both blue and black variations. It'll cost $199.99 and is now available to pre-order from the Victrola website.