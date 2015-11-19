Saxon t-shirt honours EODM merch man Nick

Saxon have created a t-shirt in memory of merchandise seller Nick Alexander who was murdered in last week’s Paris terror attacks.

Alexander, 36 and from Colchester, was working the Eagles Of Death Metal’s merch desk on Friday night at the city’s Bataclan venue when gunmen and suicide bombers attacked, killing 89 people as part of a coordinated series of incidents across the French capital which left a total of 129 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Alexander worked with a string of other bands, including Saxon, who have launched the new t-shirt and vowed to donate proceeds to a cause approved by Nick’s family.

Saxon say: “Nick was a well respected merchandise manager who has worked with many bands worldwide, including Saxon, and will be sorely missed by many friends and colleagues on the road. All profits from the sale of this t-shirt will be donated to a charitable trust as instructed by Nick’s family.”

The t-shirt includes the an image of a horseman carrying the French tricolour flag and the French motto of ‘liberte, egalite, fraternite,’ which translates as liberty, equality, fraternity.

Eagles Of Death Metal were supported by White Miles on Friday night. They reported they were safe following the Bataclan attack, and have since issued a statement.

It reads: “We are happy, but miserable at the same time. Happy, because we are back with our families, who help immensely to make us feel safe again; miserable, because we know that many families have to mourn following the weekend. It goes without saying that our thoughts are with all victims and their relatives.”

It’s also been confirmed that French lighting designer Nathalie Jardin was one of the victims of Friday’s attack at the Bataclan. The 31-year-old had been with the venue since 2011. She was also part of punk outfit Les Fatals Picards’ crew, who paid tribute to her on Facebook.

They say: “We have lost a buddy, a friend, a little sister – an adorable person whose professional conscience, integrity, joie de vivre, sweetness, strong character, and sensibility we will greatly miss.”

Eagles Of Death Metal co-founder Josh Homme’s Sweet Stuff Foundation is now accepting donations to help families of musicians or crew members affected by the Paris attacks.

He set up the charity with Jimmy Eat World and Paramore members in 2013, with the aim of giving assistance to those in the music business struggling with illness and disability. All money raised until December 31 will be donated to survinging family members.

EODM have put their touring plans on hold following the attack and have given their condolences to Alexander’s family and everyone else affected by the terrorists’ actions.